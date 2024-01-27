Woman persuaded off ledge of Bintulu building

SIBU (Jan 27): Swift action from Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel managed to prevent a young woman from allegedly jumping from a building in Bintulu.

After the woman was persuaded to come down, she was handed over to the police for further action.

Bomba in a statement said they received a call at 10.07am and sent a team to the scene, where they found a woman on the second floor, standing on the edge of the hotel and ready to jump.

“The rescue team then persuaded her to come down and after 20 minutes, she was rescued,” it said.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email [email protected].