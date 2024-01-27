Woman persuaded off ledge of hotel in Bintulu

SIBU (Jan 27): Swift action by Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel managed to prevent a young woman from allegedly trying to jump from the roof of a two-storey hotel in Bintulu today.

Bomba in a statement said they received a call at 10.07am and sent a team to the scene, where they found a woman standing on the edge of the building and ready to jump.

“The rescue team was able to persuade her to move away from the building’s edge and rescued her,” it said, adding the operation took about 20 minutes.

Following the rescue, the woman, in her 20s, was handed over to police for further action.

Those experiencing emotional problems are encouraged to contact trained volunteers at Befrienders by calling 03-76272929 (24 hours).

The public can also contact Befrienders Kuching on 082-242800 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm daily, or email [email protected].