Amaranth: Beauty that comes in a multitude of colours

THE amaranth is a plant grown for its edible grain-like seeds, and also for its foliage that can be consumed as a vegetable.

The plant is characterised by large, broad leaves with prominent veining, and a single flower at the terminal end of the tall reddish stem.

The ‘Amaranthus tricolour’, also called ‘Joseph’s Coat’, has a mesmerising array of tones.

Having been grown for centuries for foliage and for its edible leaves, it belongs to the ‘Amaranthaceae’ family – an annual plant cherished for its strikingly-coloured leaves and ornamental appeal.

The colour profile ranges from brilliant shades of red, orange, yellow and greens, to deep purple, depending on variety.

The leaves are usually lance-shaped.

Height-wise, it can be as short as weeds, or reach up to eight feet (over two metres).

Three varieties are popular and all have nutritious leaves: the Red Leaf Amaranth that tastes like tangy spinach; the Burgundy with stunning purple leaves, red flowers and white seeds; and the Hopi Red Dye, an heirloom species with excellent protein-rich black seeds, and it is used in food dye.

The ‘Amaranthus tricolour’ holds cultural significance in various regions around the world and in some cultures, it symbolises immortality, longevity or good luck.

Its vibrant hues often find their way into ornamental displays during festive celebrations.

Native to North and South America, the amaranth is an ancient crop, and one steeped in religious beliefs. The people of Mexico’s Aztec civilisation had been growing it for thousands of years before it was outlawed by the Spanish Conquistadors because of its religious significance to the indigenous people.

Cultivation

The amaranth thrives in warm climate with ample sunlight, and the most preferable condition is well-draining acidic soil.

That said, it is a relatively low-maintenance plant that can tolerate various soil types, as long as there is adequate water supply.

The amaranth is self-planting, in which the seeds fallen out from the mother plant can grow by themselves.

For cultivation, collect the seeds from the mature stem and space them about four inches apart from one another into a prepared soil.

After sprouting, place them under bright sunlight and allow them to continue growing so as to ‘harden’ them for outdoor garden conditions.

Water regularly, but beware of over-watering to cut down risks of root rot or fungal infection.

As the plant grows, we need to provide support such as the stakes or netting to keep it upright.

Pinch the tip to prevent it from becoming too tall. Cut back at the centre stem when it is knee-high.

Clipping the main stem produces branching with smaller stems.

‘Overfeeding with Nitrogen fertilisers can make the plant ‘leggy’.

Talking about common pests and diseases, as like other vegetables, amaranth do suffer from the leaf-eaters such as aphids and weevils, with flea beetles causing holes on the leaves.

As far as possible, use natural or biological control measures, and avoid using insecticides and fungicides. Chemical pesticides should be used mainly as a corrective measure.

Happy Gardening!