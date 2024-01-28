Bukit Assek rep: More efforts needed to instil 3R habits in community

SIBU (Jan 28): More efforts need to be done to ensure that the 3R recycling concept becomes a habit, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

Speaking at the ‘Waste to Wealth Recycling Day’ at the Lorong Bukit Lima 14 basketball court yesterday, he said, despite many encouragement and promotion to reduce waste, it was not very effective.

“Regardless of our repeated insistence that we need to recycle, the amount of waste sent to the landfill is growing rather than reducing.

“We must investigate effective methods in light of the increasing amount of garbage,” he said.

The recycling day is organised by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) in collaboration with Village Development and Safety Committees (JKKK) Bukit Lima and Belatok Sibu.

Chieng said involving the community with the recycling project is a good start, as it spreads beyond the neighbourhood and schools.

“I hope that the 3R recycling concept becomes more than just a slogan and one day becomes a habit in the community,” he pointed out.

Also present at the event were SMC chairman Clarence Ting, deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley, JKKK Bukit Lima and Belatok Sibu chairman Kapitan Peter Lau, and SMC councillors.