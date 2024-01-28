Bukit Assek rep urges Sibu folks not to panic over gas cylinders’ shortage

SIBU (Jan 28): Residents here are advised not to panic due to the acute shortage of red gas cylinder supply in the state’s central zone, which has since returned to normal.

Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said that he had immediately discussed with the Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak Dato Sri Julaihi Narawi and top dealers on the major challenges encountered by the residents in the region, as well as potential solutions.

“I have received numerous feedback from the public, particularly in Sibu, on the difficulties of buying red gas cylinders in exchange with empty yellow cylinders, which took effect yesterday (Jan 26).

“Regarding this matter, I convened an immediate dialogue with the dealer, PetrosNiaga Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Charles Balang and the Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak yesterday,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Chieng, as a result of the discussion, the dealer has agreed to increase the daily supply of gas cylinders from 4,000 to 4,200.

“The dealers have already agreed to deliver 4,200 gas cylinders a day starting next Monday,” he added.

Chieng also hopes that shortage of gas cylinders in the region will not be an issue for upcoming festivities.

He expressed his gratitude to the Minister for Utility and Telecommunication Sarawak and gas dealers for their immediate action on this issue.