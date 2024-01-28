Duo injured after motorcycle collides with car in Miri

MIRI (Jan 28): A motorcyclist and his pillion rider were injured after their motorcycle collided with a car at Jalan Bypass, Kuala Baram here yesterday.

Miri Civil Defence Force in a statement said a call was received around 2.47pm and a team of four personnel was despatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, the personnel were informed that two men were injured following the accident.

“The first victim who is an 18-year-old, had a wound on his neck and a broken right leg while the other victim aged 20 injured his left shoulder,” it added.

APM said the victims were given first aid treatment at the scene before being transported to Miri Hospital for further treatment.