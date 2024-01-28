Flash flood inundates two houses in Matang

KUCHING (Jan 28): Two houses at Jalan Kemuning Matang were inundated by the flash flood due to the torrential rain since the wee hours today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said both houses were inundated by at least 60 centimetres of water as of 9.40am.

“At the scene, were we informed by both families that they have yet to decide to move to a temporary flood relief centre as the first floor of their house was not affected,” said the statement.

At the scene were firefighters from the Petra Jaya station who advised the occupants of both houses, who comprised of 12 men, nine women, six children and an elderly woman to move to the flood relief centre.

Both families however, requested for basic necessities such as food and medical supplies.

Their predicament has been forwarded to the Civil Defence Force and the social welfare department for further action.