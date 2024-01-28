Heavy rain triggers landslide in front of longhouse

SIBU (Jan 28): No reports of injuries were received following a landslide at the 18-door Rumah Rambor in Nanga Melipis, Kapit today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the incident occurred at the open area in front of the longhouse, which has some 200 residents.

“We were informed of the incident at 10.30am and sent a team from the Kapit fire station to the scene to monitor the situation.

“There was no damage to the longhouse, but the residents were advised to take precautionary measures and to immediately alert Bomba if another landslide occurs,” it said in a statement.

It added that firefighters put up safety tape and reminded the longhouse folk to steer clear of the landslide area.

The landslide occurred following continuous heavy rain.