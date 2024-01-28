Henry: Collab with PSB not for PDP to stake claim on three state seats

SIBU (Jan 28): Progressive Democratic Party’s (PDP) move to collaborate with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is not meant at staking a claim on the latter’s three seats in the next state election, says PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

He said any collaboration between two parties is not determined by the seats held by PSB, namely Engkilili, Ba Kelalan and Bawang Assan.

“If we want to collaborate, we collaborate comprehensively on an en bloc basis. It is not our intention to cooperate to ‘grab’ seats – no, we want to work together for mutual benefits towards strengthening unity and harmony,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters at the PDP Chinese New Year gathering here Friday night, which was also attended PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

When asked if Engkilili, a seat traditionally contested by Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – a component in Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) together with PDP – would continue to remain with SUPP, Henry said this would be decided by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as GPS chairman.

“This is outside our jurisdiction – that is why we leave it to the top GPS leadership and our Premier.”

Engkilili is currently represented by PSB deputy president I Dr Johnical Rayong Ngipa.