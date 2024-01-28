Kampung Tanjong Poting-Senibung-Tanjong Bowang road upgrading starts

KUCHING (Jan 28): The upgrading of the 11.4 kilometre-long Kampung Tanjong Poting-Senibung-Tanjong Bowang road has commenced, more than seven years after the project was approved in 2016.

Tasik Biru assemblyman Dato Henry Harry Jinep said the project costing RM43.9 million was approved under the federal Ministry of Rural and Regional Development (KPDW) in 2016.

“It took us approximately seven years because we went through several processes such as land acquisition and so on.

“So far, we don’t have any major problems because the land issues faced with some land owners have been discussed for us to resolve together with the Public Works Department (JKR) and the Land and Survey Department (JTS). (It was) to find the best way so that this project can be continue without obstacles,” he was cited as saying in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report.

Henry, who is also Deputy Minister of Transport (Riverine and Marine), mentioned these to reporters after officiating the earth breaking ceremony for the project at Dewan Kampung Tanjong Poting in Singai, Bau yesterday.

Henry said the level of the road needs to be raised and widened according to JKR’s R1 standard in addition to the construction of two concrete bridges.

“If this project is completed later, we will no longer face the problem of flooding that often occurs here every year,” he explained.

Also present were political secretary to the premier Charles Chad Nissom, Kuching Division Resident Norleha Shariff and Bau District Officer Constantine Gerald David Jonas.