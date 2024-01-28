Kanowit firemen catch five-metre-long python inside chicken coop

KANOWIT (Jan 28): Firefighters caught a five-metre-long python after the reptile was found hiding inside a chicken coop at a house in Jalan Panto Mali here today.

Kanowit fire station in a statement said four personnel were deployed to the scene after they received a call at about 9.40am.

“The personnel managed to capture the python and the reptile was later released to its natural habitat away from the residential areas,” it said.

After ensuring that the situation was safe, the firefighters ended the operation at 9.55am.