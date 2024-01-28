Kuching’s Farley Supermarket offers discounted prices on 16 items at Rahmah Sale

KUCHING (Jan 28): Sixteen selected items are offered at discounted prices at the Rahmah Sale programme held at Farley Supermarket here, which runs until today.

Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen said these items are being sold at lower prices with the help of government subsidies provided through the Domestic Trade and Costs of Living Ministry (KPDN).

“The government, through KPDN, provides subsidies for 16 items under the programme today and tomorrow (Jan 27-28), resulting in substantially lowered selling prices,” he said during the launch of the programme at the supermarket at Mile 6, Jalan Penrissen here yesterday.

According to the Padungan assemblyman, the items are whole chicken priced at RM8.30, grade B eggs (RM9.99), 1kg of potatoes (RM1.99), 1kg of big onions (RM2.50), 1kg of Haiyang Fuji apples (RM1.90), 1kg of sweet cabbages (RM1.99), 1kg of dragon fruits (RM3.99), 10kg of Mountain brand fragrant rice (RM29.99), and 1kg packet of sugar (RM2.45).

Other items are 850g of Lily brand flour (RM1.99), Roma cream crackers (RM2.50), 1.1kg packet of Milo (RM16.99), Lee Fah Mee (RM2.50), 1.5L of Coca Cola (RM1.99), 3.2kg of Top Liquid refill (RM16.99), and Vonda toilet roll (RM27.99).

Chong, also Democratic Action Party Sarawak chief, said the Rahmah Sale is a people-friendly programme launched by the Madani federal government to help lighten the costs of living of the people.

“For the Rahmah Sale initiative, the government provides a monthly allocation of RM20,000 to each state constituency to subsidise selected food items, enabling them to be sold at a discounted price,” he said.

Chong thanked the ministry’s staff for their effort to carry out this initiative by the government.

He also extended an appreciation to the Farley management for its collaboration with the ministry to ensure a smooth implementation of the programme.

“In addition to offering the 16 selected items at a discounted price, Farley Supermarket also holds discount sales for many items displayed in conjunction with the impending Chinese New Year.

“The government hopes that, with the continuous implementation of this Rahmah Sale, it will help to lighten the burden of the people in the current economic situation,” Chong added.

Among those present were state KPDN Kuching officer Ismail Abdul Aziz, Farley Group managing directors Eiseng Lau and Eiyen Lau, and Chong’s special assistant Michael Kong.