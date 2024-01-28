MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms expected in four states until 11pm tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 28): The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain and strong winds which are expected to occur in several areas in four states until 11pm tomorrow.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said the areas forecast to be affected include Sarawak, covering Kuching, Serian and Samarahan.

Similar conditions are also expected in Kuala Selangor and Hulu Langat in Selangor; Jelebu (Negeri Sembilan) and Mersing (Johor) for the same period. — Bernama