Missing senior citizen in Selangau found safe

TATAU (Jan 28): The elderly woman, who went missing after leaving her house at Tuai Rumah Samuli Sungai Tau in Selangau to look for fish in the backyard stream, was found safe at around 8.30am this morning.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the 74-year-old Cherurai Mukan was found by a villager at an oil palm plantation located about five kilometres away from where she was reported missing.

The villagers had started searching for the victim at around 6.30am around the Sungai Tau River which is located behind the longhouse.

Cherurai was reported missing yesterday when she failed to return home after leaving her house to look for fish in the backyard stream.

It was reported that the victim went out of the house through the back door at 2.15pm, dressed in a T-shirt, long pants and carrying equipment to catch fish.

Firefighters from Tatau fire station were despatched to the scene after being notified about the incident at 8.20pm.