Most major roads in Kuching still passable despite some sections inundated

KUCHING (Jan 28): Most of the major roads in the city are still passable to vehicles despite some sections being inundated by water due to the continuous heavy rain.

A survey conducted by The Borneo Post at around 10am on the flood prone areas here found only the section of the Jalan Tun Abang Haji Openg near the Sarawak General Hospital was inundated but passable to vehicles.

Roads such as Jalan Batu Kawa, Jalan Hospital, Jalan Rock and Jalan Badruddin were still passable to vehicles.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, rounds were conducted in the city along Jalan P. Ramlee, Jalan Petanak, Jalan Blacksmith, Jalan Pending, Jalan Sekama, Jalan Satok and areas along Padang Merdeka and the Sarawak River.

As of 8.30am, the observations showed that a few roads were affected by the rising water but were still passable to vehicles.

As of 10am, Bomba have yet to receive reports of any emergencies.

The water level in the Sarawak river is also said to be on a normal and safe level.