Nancy Shukri: More than 700 students in Santubong receive ‘Back To School’ assistance

KUCHING (Jan 28): Over 700 students from lower-income families (B40) in the Santubong parliamentary constituency received ‘Back To School’ assistance to ease the burden of their parents in providing for their school supplies.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said the school equipment assistance programme has involved 21 selected schools in her parliamentary constituency.

“Most of the donations are from the Rotary Club of Kuching Central, Yayasan Kebajikan Negera, Yayasan Sime Darby and Pekema,” she said after the ‘Back to School’ programme in Sekolah Kebangsaan Salak here today.

In other developments, she said through a project under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP), a total of RM400,000 has been allocated for the construction of a concrete road for the residents of Kampung Salak which is located on an island.

A Bernama survey found that although it is necessary to take a boat about five minutes from the Sungai Loba Pelait jetty, Kampung Salak is where the majority of fishermen live and have basic facilities such as electricity, water supply and telecommunications. — Bernama