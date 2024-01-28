Op Samseng Jalanan: 145 summonses issued, 42 motorcycles impounded

SIBU (Jan 28): A total of 145 traffic summonses were issued by police during an ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ operation along Jalan Awang Ramli Amit and the town centre on Friday.

Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili said police also impounded 42 motorcycles for documentation purposes during the operation which ran from 9pm to 4am Saturday.

“Two males aged 16 and 21 were arrested for offences under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

“They were among 193 individuals including four women inspected during the operation,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Zulkipli said the summonses were for various traffic offences including driving without a licence, expired road tax, exhaust modification, no side mirror, fancy plate numbers, and failing to display ‘P’ sign.

He advised members of the public to obey traffic rules while using the road, and for parents to monitor their children so they do not engage in illegal activities.