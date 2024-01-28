PPIS’ blood donation drive a success

KUCHING (Jan 28): Pertubuhan Pembangunan Insan Sarawak (PPIS), in collaboration with Sarawak General Hospital’s (SGH) Blood Bank held a blood donation drive at the CityONE Megamall here on Saturday.

According to a press release from the SGH Blood Bank, the blood donation campaign had managed to collect 56 pints of blood from 66 individuals.

“Several potential donors had to be turned down as we had reached our target of 50 bags of blood within two hours prior to the event’s closing time,” said SGH Blood Bank.

“The blood donation campaign was held to replenish the blood bank’s blood supply, in preparation for the upcoming festive season,” it said, adding that an average of 70 bags of blood was needed daily.

PPIS president Manjeet Kaur Sidhu, meanwhile, said the association has collaborated with the Blood Bank for the life-saving cause on more than 15 occasions.

“We had twenty Leo Club members from St Joseph’s Private School, two school’s staff members and the club’s advisor joining us at the event,” said Manjeet.

She also extended her appreciation to the CityONE Megamall management for providing the event’s venue, as well as to Lepau Restaurant for sponsoring meals for the volunteers and hospital staff on duty.

For the association’s upcoming blood donation campaign, she remarked that the event would also highlight awareness on breast cancer, cataract and organ donation.