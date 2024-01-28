Rep: Stampin resettlement flood mitigation works in consultant-appointment stage

KUCHING (Jan 28): The RM350 million flood mitigation project for Stampin Resettlement Scheme is currently in the process of appointing civil and structural consultants, said Wilfred Yap.

The Kota Sentosa assemblyman said this was confirmed to him in writing by the Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government, in response to three questions he had posed in the last State Legislative Assembly sitting.

“I had specifically asked for a written reply on the current implementation stage and scope of the RM350 million flood mitigation plan in phases announced by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for Stampin Resettlement Scheme.

“The scope includes feasibility study and detailed design of flood mitigation options. The feasibility study will address issues related to environmental sustainability, socio-economic impacts, land use planning and flood mitigation options,” he said in a statement.

He added the detailed design for the work aims to resolve the flood issue as well as comprehensively upgrade roads and drainage within the Stampin Resettlement Scheme area.

The duration of the study is 12 months from the date of appointment of the consultants.

Yap said he had also requested for a written reply on the sum allocated and scope of works for the flood mitigation project at the Federal Government Quarters along Jalan Durian Burung, along with its expected commencement and completion date.

“The ministry in its written reply said the drainage improvement works is under the overall package of ‘Pembangunan Lembangan Sungai Bersepadu Sungai Sarawak’ with a total allocation of RM150 million.

“The scope of the project includes the construction of a detention pond; a 2.5-metre-long and 3-metre-wide reinforced concrete drain; and a 1.5-metre-diameter pipe culvert across Jalan Tun Jugah.”

He informed that the tender for the project has been called, with physical implementation expected to commence in the first quarter of this year and completion scheduled for 2026.

For his final question regarding the flash flooding issue at Taman Happy Valley at Jalan Luis, off Jalan Tun Jugah, Yap said the ministry informed that the drainage improvement works, which includes the upgrading of the drainage system and installation of the pumping system at a cost of RM2.5 million, is expected to commence in early 2025 and completed by the end of the same year.

He said as the elected representative for Kota Sentosa, he will continue to serve as the eyes and ears of the community to ensure that the infrastructure facilities are properly maintained periodically, and upgraded where necessary, to resolve problems for the benefit of the community living there.