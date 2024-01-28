Rubiah: Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival targets RM300,000 worth of sales

KUCHING (Jan 28): The Ministry of Rural and Regional Development is aiming to achieve sales worth RM300,000 during the four-day ‘Rural Entrepreneurs Mini Carnival @ Kota Samarahan’ in February, said Datuk Rubiah Wang.

According to the Deputy Minister of Rural and Regional Development, the carnival which kicks off on Feb 1 will showcase the products from 100 Sarawak entrepreneurs.

“We anticipate a daily arrival of around 10,000 visitors and have planned various activities, one of which is the effort to be included in the Malaysia Book of Records for holding a poco-poco marathon which will see some 3,000 participants on Feb 3,” she said, adding that admission to the carnival is free.

She said this when attending a luncheon with Kuching media practitioners at a restaurant at Rubber Road here today.

Commenting further, Rubiah said the event is an initiative to elevate the income of entrepreneurs whose earnings do not exceed RM60,000 annually.

“The carnival aims to not only boost the sales of these entrepreneurs but provide them with opportunities to enhance their digital business skills and product development,” she said.

The carnival will be held at Halaman Samarahan near the Kota Samarahan Municipal Council from 6pm-10pm on the first day and 9am-10pn on the subsequent days, with the final day concluding at 5pm.

Aside from the poco-poco marathon, the carnival will also feature a mini planetarium, e-sports, Bazar Prihatin Peduli Rakyat, free motorcycle servicing, exhibitions by agencies and lucky draws.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is also expected to inaugurate the carnival on its second day.

Meanwhile, Rubiah divulged that a total of 5,976 Village Development and Security Committees (JKKK) in Sarawak are eligible for a RM5,000 allocation for development programmes in their areas.