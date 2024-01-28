Search for missing senior citizen in Selangau resumes today

TATAU (Jan 28): The search and rescue (SAR) operation for missing 74-year-old Cherurai Mukan from Tuai Rumah Samuli Sungai Tau, Selangau resumes today.

The elderly woman was reported missing yesterday when she failed to return home after leaving her house to look for fish in the backyard stream.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said firefighters from the Tatau fire station were despatched to the scene after being notified about the incident at 8.20pm.

“Based on the chronology of the case, the victim went out of the house through the back door at 2.15pm, dressed in a T-shirt with long pants and carrying equipment to catch fish.

“The victim was confirmed not to have returned home by the villagers at 5.30pm,” it added.

Bomba said about 30 people from four longhouses decided to search the backyards and oil palm plantation area for the woman at 6.30pm, but they could not find her.

“The SAR team together with the villagers then conducted a search around the back of the longhouse and oil palm plantation area within a search radius of about 700 square metres.

“The Tau stream area was also searched but the victim was not found before the operation was postponed last night.”