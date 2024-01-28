Shankar: Wan Junaidi has unblemished record on strengthening racial, religious unity

KUCHING (Jan 28): Newly appointed Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has an unblemished record on strengthening racial and religious unity, said Shankar Ram Asnani.

The Sri Mariamman Temple Association Kuching president said this when sharing his delight of being invited to the meeting between the 8th Sarawak governor and key non-Muslim religious leaders here on Saturday.

“We are delighted that Wan Junaidi, a former Officer and Senior Barrister at Law and also Senior member of the Sarawak Bar was appointed TYT of Sarawak,” said Shankar, who is a prominent lawyer.

He said the appointment was received with great joy throughout Sarawak and people were happy to hear a dedicated veteran and former minister with an unblemished record was appointed as the next Head of State.

Shankar also took the opportunity to explain that the appointment of the governor by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong is in the exercise of his prerogative and full discretion.

“At the dinner, Wan Junaidi shared with us heads of various religious bodies in Sarawak his vision for a better Sarawak and its people; to strengthen unity among the diverse races in Sarawak; and promote progress, peace and harmony.

“We got to know the details of his enormous past contributions, among others, in building various chapels and temples throughout Sarawak, helping all the races and religious bodies and non-government organisations. He said: ‘We should bring people together in the spirit of inclusiveness for a better Sarawak’.

“Wan Junaidi also explained his first task was to see us, the heads of various religious bodies, to forge understanding,” he said, adding that the TYT wanted feedback from them as well as help them in their respective journeys.

Shankar said Wan Junaidi also wished to know what the heads of these bodies needed for their people.

He added Wan Junaidi emphasised that the necessary help will be rendered to these bodies to ensure equality in Sarawak.

Also present was Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) director Datu Jack Aman.