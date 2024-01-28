Snowdan: Wan Junaidi the right man to be appointed as Sarawak’s Head of State

KUCHING (Jan 28): Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar is the right man to be appointed as the new Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, said Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts II asserted that Sarawakians have no reservations that Wan Junaidi is the right choice to shoulder the responsibility as Sarawak’s Head of State.

“Even before the choice was officially made, there were keen ‘murmurs in the ears’ amongst the populace that he would almost be the closest and possible candidate for that appointment,” he told reporters yesterday.

According to Snowdan, Wan Junaidi’s credentials are there to justify him as a qualified choice of candidate.

He said Wan Junaidi’s civil service performance from being a policeman and thereafter rose up to legislative – as an MP for a few terms as well as executive – as a federal minister were testaments to his credibility.

“His vast and wide experience in the legal fraternities is a real advantage not only to the state but also the nation.

“The last post he held as president of Dewan Negara pinned it all,” he added.

He believed that Wan Junaidi, having long and outstanding service in the federal cabinet – holding a few important ministries were (and are) both tangible and intangible assets, will spearhead the state-federal relationship in years to come.

“In a nutshell, he had experienced it all, taking the rakyat sentiments with him in every undertaking that he was assigned to.

“He has been with the rakyat, as civil servant, as the lawmaker and the executive. He had it all,” pointed out Snowdan.

He was optimistic that Wan Junaidi will make a good statesman overseeing Sarawakians as his subjects and shade us with a canopy.

“Trust him, he will deliver,” Snowdan added.

Wan Junaidi, 77, was appointed the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak on Friday.

He received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah in a ceremony held at Balairung Kecil, Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur.

Wan Junaidi was appointed the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak by Article 1 of the Sarawak Constitution for four years, effective Jan 26, 2024, until Jan 26, 2028.