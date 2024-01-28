S’wak must embrace change to keep up with global economy, says Premier

KUCHING (Jan 28): Sarawak must dare to change and utilise its existing strength so it is not left behind in the current progress of global economy, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to a report from the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas), he said now is the time for the state to move forward from the other states in Malaysia and be the catalyst of economic growth in the nation.

As such, he said collaboration between the state government and government linked companies (GLCs) is a vital strategy in achieving this target in accordance with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We must work as a team to develop Sarawak, and we need to have the same direction. If we unite in uplifting Sarawak, we will be strong in the Malaysian federation,” he said when speaking at the GLC Leadership Forum 2024 at a hotel in Langkawi today.

Abang Johari said the forum was highly encouraged to gather stakeholders to share views and ideas as well as identify opportunities for collaboration in the effort to manage the state effectively.

“That’s why we are gathered here with the hope we can form cooperation based on PCDS 2030 and indirectly foster unity. I want everyone to take note and be aware of what the Sarawak government is working on,” he added.

Abang Johari also participated in a dialogue session to listen to questions and views from the participants.

The forum, which was organised by Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) and the Sarawak Centre of Performance Excellence (Scope), witnessed four presentations from invited panels on Saturday.

Among the topics presented were PCDS 2030; Progress and Prospects of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Malaysia and Sarawak; Sustainability and Climate Action Leadership; and Renewable Economy and Policies.

Among those present at the event were Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.