Temple receives RM500,000 from Unifor to construct new building

KAPIT (Jan 28): The Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) has approved a grant of RM500,000 for Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple here to construct a new double-storey building next to its premises.

The building will house a multipurpose hall cum opera house on the ground floor, and meeting chamber on the upper floor.

Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat in his speech recalled that temple chairman Ma Tian Ho had requested for the funds during an event to celebrate the Mooncake Festival last year.

“Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi and myself endorsed and supported the application to Unifor, and a sum of RM500,000 was approved.

“The funds have already been disbursed,” he said when gracing Tai San Ten Association’s annual pre-Chinese New Year dinner at Kapit Civic Centre on Friday.

He also announced a grant of RM10,000 for Tai San Ten Association to run its activities.

Meanwhile, Ma in his speech thanked Nanta and Jamit for the lending their support, and Unifor for the speedy approval.

“The new building will allow us to hold social and religious activities at a proper venue. Construction is expected to commence this year,” he said.

Located in the heart of Kapit town between the old and new bazaar, Tai Pek Kong Deity Hock Leong Ten Temple is over 130 years old and among the landmarks in the district.

Some 650 guests attended the dinner, including Tai San Ten Association chairman Jason Yeo, Kapit Resident Galong Luang and community leaders Temenggong Toh Tze Hua, Pemanca Wong Kie Ing, Pemanca Lim Eng Hock, Penghulu Sia Shui Poh, Penghulu Sng Che Hun, Penghulu Jenny Yu, and Penghulu John Kho.