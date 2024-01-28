Terms of all Sibu paramount chiefs extended by two years

SIBU (Jan 28): The services of all paramount leaders of the three communities here have been extended by another two years.

This was informed by Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau, whose term as Chinese community paramount chief was extended along with that of Temenggong Datuk Wan Hamid Edruce for the Malay community, and Temenggong Stanley Gramong for the Iban community.

“My term will take effect from Jan 1, 2024 to Dec 30, 2025. The three of us are expected to receive our appointment letters on Jan 30 at the Resident’s Office,” he told thesundaypost when contacted.

Lau was first appointed Temenggong in 2009. He relinquished the post in 2013 to contest in the general election but lost, and was reappointed as Temenggong six months later.