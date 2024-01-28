Ting: Make health a priority, essential part of living a fulfilling life

MIRI (Jan 28): Without good health, it is difficult to enjoy life to the fullest, said Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting.

Stressing the importance of good health and well-being, he said he deemed these as the utmost pursuit in one’s life preceding other things like career and wealth.

“Having good health not only empowers us to accomplish our endeavours, but it also allows us more time with our loved ones.

“Times like this remind me of her, and I miss her dearly,” said Ting, who appeared choked up when speaking of late wife Datin Sylvia Lim Siew Lee, passed away in August 2022 after battling cancer for more than a year.

He was addressing the audience at the Miri Che Lee Khor Moral Uplifting Society’s Chinese New Year gathering cum distribution of goodies at its premises here today.

“The young and old, therefore, must care for your health above all things,” he advised.

Ting, who is also Piasau assemblyman, lauded the association’s charitable initiative in reaching out to the poor.

“They have reached out to families in need with food and ‘angpows’, without fail,” he said.

A total of 100 recipients from the low-income households received angpows and goodie bags of dry food at the event.