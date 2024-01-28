Tiong warns Sibu criminal gangs their actions won’t be tolerated

SIBU (Jan 28): Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has warned criminal gangs in Sibu that their actions will not be tolerated.

Tiong, who is Bintulu MP and Dudong assemblyman, said the street shooting that occurred in Sibu early this month seemed to have affected many people, who also felt that their personal safety is not guaranteed.

“I would like to warn the criminal gangs, especially those who influence them using unwholesome means to achieve their goals. To the influencers, please do not try to take the law into your own hands.

“I have instructed the Sibu police chief and other law enforcement agencies to crack down on similar crimes and we will never tolerate them.

“We are determined to let the people of Sibu live a good life in peace and contentment,” he said at Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Chinese New Year gathering at a local hotel here last night.

The shooting incident on Jan 1 at a coffee shop at Jalan Wong King Huo here injured three victims aged between 27 and 33.

Separately, Tiong informed that the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (Motac) will work together with the Sarawak Ministry of Tourism to promote and develop Sarawak’s unique tourism industries.

“In this regard, Sibu actually has the advantages to develop tourism, art and culture.

“In addition to its rich native culture, Sibu also has the largest central market in Malaysia, the century-old Tua Pek Kong Temple, the serene views of the Rajang River, Sibu Night Market, and others.

“All of these have the potential to become tourism packages with strong selling points that attract international tourists,” he said.

Towards this end, he called on the local community organisations, local leaders, tourism operators, and others to work together to bring out the best of Sibu’s characteristics and package them into a culturally rich tourist destination to create more opportunities and bring more income to local people.

Among those present were PDP deputy president Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, PDP vice-president Datu Dr Penguang Manggil, Meluan assemblyman Rolland Duat, Krian assemblyman Friday Belik, organising chairperson, Agatha Ting, PDP Dudong chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and his deputy president I, Johnical Rayong Ngipa.