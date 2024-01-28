‘Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud truly father of modern Sarawak’, Abg Jo says of outgoing TYT

KUCHING (Jan 28): With Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s reign as Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak coming to an end, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg paid tribute to the former’s immense contribution in transforming the state.

In a statement released by his office today, Abang Johari described Taib as the unifying force behind the state’s political stability.

“The tenure of Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud as the seventh Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak has ended after being Head of State for the past 10 years since 2014.

“On behalf of the people of Sarawak, we wish to convey our heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Tun Pehin Sri Taib for devoting his life to the development and wellbeing of Sarawak,” he said.

Abang Johari added the state’s harmony and stability can be traced back to Taib’s leadership when he began his journey as a Chief Minister of Sarawak in 1981.

“Pehin Sri Taib started his public service at a young age when he became a member of the first state Cabinet after Sarawak was given the power of self-governance by the British on July 22, 1963. In 1966, he moved to the federal level to serve in various ministerial capacities in the federal government.

“He came back to Sarawak as Chief Minister in 1981, taking over from the late Tun Abdul Rahman Ya’akub as the fourth Chief Minister of Sarawak,” he said.

The premier also cited the Sarawak Corridor of Renewable Energy (Score) initiative by Taib as instrumental in pivoting the state towards a future of renewable energy.

“As chief minister, Pehin Sri Taib showed his true quality as a leader of the people comprised of various races and religious beliefs by unifying them and bringing political stability in Sarawak under his politics of development philosophy.

“He was instrumental in implementing policies to secure Sarawak’s future as a modern economy, particularly by exploiting new sources of wealth under Score,” he added.

Abang Johari said he was honoured to have been able to serve under Taib’s leadership and described Taib as a figure who has shaped the leaders of Sarawak today.

“Taib’s quality as a great leader is also exemplified in bringing up new leaders such as the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, myself and other young leaders.

“He truly is the father of modern Sarawak,” he said.