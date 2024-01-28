TYT’s knowledge on MA63 will aid S’wak in pursuit of rights, says deputy minister

SIBU (Jan 28): The vast knowledge possessed by Sarawak Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar on the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will benefit the state in its pursuit of its rights, said Datuk Henry Harry Jinep.

The state Transport Deputy Minister said Wan Junaidi in his capacity as Governor could advise the Sarawak government on matters concerning MA63.

“He can use the position to advise on MA63 matters as he is more knowledgeable and has a better understanding – that is not wrong. He has vast experience spanning from politics and administration to social aspects.

“I think he is one of the good leaders that we want to be our TYT, and may Sarawak continue to enjoy harmony under his leadership,” he said when met at the Progressive Democratic Party Chinese New Year gathering here Friday night.

Adding on, Henry believed that Sarawakians welcomed Wan Junaidi’s appointment, calling the newly-appointment Governor “a complete man”.

Wan Junaidi, 77, was appointed the 8th Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak last Friday.

He received the instrument of appointment from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara.

Wan Junaidi’s appointment is for four years until Jan 26, 2028.