Venture into production of income generating apps, S’wakian youths told

MIRI (Jan 28): Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat is calling on youths to venture into production of income generating applications in view of the increasing use of e-hailing, e-sports and e-commerce platforms.

He pointed out that digital technology is among the areas that need to be further explored by this group in an effort to make them more competitive.

“Don’t just use the products of others. Perhaps we can also come up with our own product that can be well received by the general community.

“But for the content of the app, we must be creative,” he said in his address when officiating at the Miri City Youth Festival at Luak Esplanade yesterday.

Ripin also urged entrepreneurs involved in the food industry to take advantage of technology in the production, branding, packaging and marketing of their products.

For products to be exported, he said they can use the retort method to extend the shelf life of the food while allowing the product to be marketed to far places.

“Don’t give up. If your product is not selling well in the market, maybe this will inspire you to further innovate the product in terms of taste, presentation, packaging.

“You must not give up trying so that you can improve until you reach your target, where your product is well accepted by consumers,” he said.

Ripin, who is Lambir assemblyman, said that every entrepreneur should have strong determination and always improve their products so that they can market them to a wider audience.

On the youth festival, Ripin said his ministry will continue to support such programmes, adding youths need to be active in social activities that foster closer ties and promote good interaction among members of the community.