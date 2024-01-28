‘Wan Junaidi – once a scout, always a scout’

KUCHING (Jan 28): Newly appointed Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar has now become the highest Scout figure in the lineup of the Sarawak Scout Movement leadership.

The Scouts Association of Malaysia Sarawak Branch executive secretary Zasran Abdullah shared this fact, adding that Wan Junaidi’s exemplary character and leadership will leave a lasting impression on anyone who joins the Scout movement.

In recollecting Wan Junaidi’s acheievements in the scout movement, Zasran said the governor was the state’s first Wood Badge holder – a recognition given by the Malaysian Scouts Association for having completed the Scoutmaster training programme.

‘Once a scout, always a scout’ – this, said Zahran, perfectly embodies Wan Junaidi’s exemplary character and leadership, gained from the scouting’s philosophy in helping individuals achieve their full potentials as responsible citizens, and as members of their local, national and international communities.

“It is befitting to say that he is also the first Chief Commissioner to have successfully put Sarawak scouting on the scout world map for the hosting of the first BIMP-EAGA Jamboree in Sarawak in 2000,” he said, adding that the international event had drawn the attendance of 6000 people worldwide.

Having been bestowed with the Wood Badge, he said Wan Junaidi was chosen as the 7th Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak effective Jan 1, 1993 – succeeding Tan Sri Safri Awang Zaidell who retired after his 10-year service in the scout movement.

“Wan Junaidi stepped down as the Chief Scout Commissioner of Sarawak in 2009 due to his workload as a member of parliament for Batang Lupar.

“Despite this, Wan Junaidi initiated a Parliamentarian Scout Unit and was involved actively in scout activities abroad,” he said.

With his vast experience, Wan Junaidi’s appointment as the Sarawak Governor is a well-deserved accolade for a man with such high esteem,” he asserted.

Wan Junaidi’s pursuit for scouting, Zasran said, started at the age of 13 when he was studying at Abang Man School in Simunjan in 1959.

“He was 13 years of age and rightly fit into the scout section.

“In those days, not all the schools had scout units; so, when Wan Junaidi left Abang Man School to continue his studies at Madrasah Melayu in Kuching in 1960, he had to put off his scouting activities,” he said in a statement.

“His enthusiasm for scouting prevails, and he continues his scouting passion as he embarks on his career,” said Zasran, citing Wan Junaidi’s appointment as the chairman of the Kuching District Scout Council in 1974.

The council was formally known as Kuching Local Scout Association and was finally revived after in hibernation for almost 14 years.

Wan Junaidi held the council’s top position until 1992, where he was later appointed as the Sarawak Scout Council vice president.