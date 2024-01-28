Wan Junaidi, wife attend dinner with religious leaders in Kuching

KUCHING Jan 28): Newly appointed Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar attended a dinner with representatives from various religious bodies and Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) at a local restaurant here last night.

The dinner was also attended by Wan Junaidi’s wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

The purpose of the dinner was for Wan Junaidi to meet and interact with leaders of the religious bodies, as well as discussing various matters related to Unifor.

Among those who attended the dinner were Unifor director Jack Aman, Kuching Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh, Canon Bradley Sangan (from Anglican Diocese of Kuching), Dato Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira (Sikh), Chin Chia Chau (Baha’i), Prema Maniam (Hindu Sangam), Dato Sri Tay Chin Kin (Buddhist), Kapitan Tan Kok Chang (Taoism), Wallace Paul Kilat (Iban Methodist Church), and representatives from Anglican mission schools and Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC).