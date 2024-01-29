AirAsia to reinstate direct routes from Kuching, KK to Penang from March 31

KUCHING (Jan 29): AirAsia will be reinstating its domestic routes between Penang and East Malaysian capital cities of Kuching and Kota Kinabalu from March 31.

According to a press release, seats are available for booking now from as low as RM119 one-way all-in for Kuching-Penang and from RM159 for Kota Kinabalu-Penang.

“Book now until Feb 18 to enjoy the promo fares for travel from March 31 up until Nov 30. Bookings can be made conveniently via airasia Superapp and the airasia.com website,” said the statement today.

The daily routes, operated by AirAsia Malaysia from its hubs in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu respectively, have been a popular choice amongst travellers from both sides of the country.

Flight AK5433 Kuching-Penang will depart at 11.50am and arrive at 1.50pm while flight AK5432 Penang-Kuching is to depart at 2.15pm and arrive at 4.15pm.

Departing Kota Kinabalu at 8am, flight AK5323 will arrive in Penang at 10.40am, while flight AK5322 is expected to depart Penang at 11.05am and arrive in Kota Kinabalu at 1.55pm.

Aside from those in Penang island, travellers from other parts of the northern states including Seberang Perai, Kedah, Perlis and Perak will also find the routes providing better, easier and more convenient travel options for them to reach Kuching and Kota Kinabalu and explore the natural beauty, rich heritage and diverse cultures of the Borneo regions of Sarawak and Sabah.

AirAsia also connects both Kuching and Kota Kinabalu with daily direct flights, making it even easier for holidaymakers to plan their trips to both Sarawak and Sabah at one go.

From Kuching, travellers can further explore the other parts of Sarawak through daily direct flights to Sibu, Bintulu and Miri and likewise, from Kota Kinabalu to Sandakan and Tawau in eastern Sabah.

With the route, Penang is now just a click away for travellers from Sarawak and Sabah to reach the abundant tourism attractions the city has to offer, from its world famous street food to the carefully preserved historical sites, culture and natural heritage.

Apart from leisure travel, the route also provides convenient connectivity for those in the education and business sectors.

From the island city, travellers can also easily connect by road and rail to the other northern states and even to Southern Thailand.

AirAsia also provides direct air connectivity from Penang to Langkawi island, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Ho Chi Minh City, among others.

