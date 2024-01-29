Assemblyman hosts motivational session with SPM candidates at SMK Song

KAPIT (Jan 29): Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan took some time off to host a motivational session for candidates of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations at SMK Song near here last weekend.

The programme involved over 200 Form 5 students from SMK Song, as well as SMK Song 2 and SMK Katibas, with Song District Education officer Etam Linggi also present.

In the session, Lidam gave a pep talk to the students, emphasising to them the importance of education as a ‘way forward to the future’.

He also assured the availability of the one-off higher studies cash assistance to every student who got enrolled to any institution of higher learning (IPT) in the country.

“Today’s students are our future leaders.

“A good start for this is for them to do really well in their SPM examinations to further their higher studies after secondary education.

“I am here this morning to encourage these Form 5 students to aim for good results,” he said in a brief remark.

“If your plan is for one year, plant rice. If your plan is for 10 years, plant trees.

“If your plan is for 100 years, educate the children,” added the assemblyman, quoting Confucius.