Deputy Minister reiterates parents’ key role in success of children’s education

MIRI (Jan 29): Parents play a vital role in shaping the success and trajectory of their children’s education.

Beyond formal schooling, the care and support from the parents are key factors in determining their children’s achievements.

In stating this, Deputy Minister I for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Datuk Sebastian Ting called the parents as ‘the second educators for their children at home’.

“Therefore, it is fundamental for teachers and parents to work closely in helping the children in their educational development.

“In fact, parents constitute a pivotal support system in any student’s formative years, persisting through continuous nurturing, exemplary practices and guidance at home,” he said in his speech for SK Jalan Bintang’s ‘Excellence Awards Presentation’ at Sarawak Islamic Complex here last weekend.

The text of his speech was read out by Councillor Karambir Singh.

On the event, Ting advised the award recipients to continue working hard towards achieving their goals.

“These awards do not mark the end; rather, they serve as a beginning to all of you.

“Any kind of success should be an encouragement and a catalyst to your success,” he added.

SK Jalan Bintang headmaster Mohamad Yusuf Abu Bakar and the acting chairman of its parent-teacher association Aaron Abel Donald Lingan, were among those present.