Elderly man reported missing while looking for jungle produce in Mukah found safe

MUKAH (Jan 29): A 70-year-old man who went missing while looking for jungle produce near Rumah Bonnie longhouse was found safe but in a weak condition today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said the elderly man, identified as Jambai Tuba, was found by the villagers at 1.30pm and was sent to the hospital for further treatment due to his weakened condition.

Earlier, a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched by Bomba, with the team divided into five sectors searching in a 4km radius from the Bomba operations control centre.

“According to reports, Jambai and seven others went out at 11am yesterday to look for ‘umbut’ in the jungle near Rumah Bonnie. However, at 2pm, all of them except for Jambai returned to the longhouse,” said Bomba in a statement.

It added the longhouse folk had conducted a search form him in the jungle but had failed to find him.

The SAR operation was called off at 2.10pm.