Farley Kuching holds gala night in conjunction with CNY

KUCHING (Jan 29): Farley Kuching held its annual gala night yesterday in conjunction of the upcoming Chinese New Year, featuring exhilarating performances from local artistes and a cultural group.

A stage was specially set up outside Farley Kuching building at Jalan Penrissen here for the festive gala night and thousands had packed the outdoor venue for the music extravaganza, with a popular Malaysian Chinese singing and dancing band, 3P (Threee Production) stealing the limelight of the night.

The night began with an electrifying 24-festive drums performance by Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No.3 before the crowd was entertained with singing performances by Riona and Emily, and cultural performances from Kuching Buddhist Society Culture and Dance section.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, who was invited as the guest-of-honour of the event, applauded Farley Kuching for organising the gala night for the public in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year.

“Farley Supermarket has expanded its outlets from Bintulu, Sibu, Samarahan and now to Kuching since its establishment and it continues to position itself as a one-stop centre for affordable goods for consumers, while at the same time creating many job opportunities,” said Wee.

During the event, there was a high-pole lion dance performance and the presentation of mock cheques amounting to RM5,000 each from Farley Group to Kuching Chung Hua Middle School No.3, Kuching Buddhist Society Culture and Dance section and Kuching Palliative Association.

Among those present were Farley Group chairman Lau Siew Whye and managing director Eiseng Lau.