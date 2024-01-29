Free medical check-up expected to start by April

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): The free medical check-up for Sabahans is expected to commence by April this year, said Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk James Ratib.

He said that the program would start in 10 districts, some in the east coast like Beluran and others like Ranau and Kota Marudu.

“All this while Sabahans have a very lackadaisical attitude towards health but we know that with early detection of diseases, they can get treatment (and live a better life),” said James.

Speaking to reporters after witnessing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the ministry and Borneo Sinarmas Sdn Bhd here on Monday, James said for a start, 10 mobile labs will be utilized in the program.

“We start with 10 four-wheel drive vans serving as mobile labs and they will be visiting the 10 districts. There will be technicians and medical officers accompanying the labs.

“There will be 10 types of medical check-up available and the results will be available on the spot. We will also refer those with illness to the nearest clinics or hospitals for treatment,” he said.

The program under SMJ, would be monitored by the state Health Department, he said, adding that the visiting schedule would be arranged with the respective districts’ UPPM.

According to James, the program is also one way to control contagious diseases like TB, from spreading.

For islands and areas that are not accessible by road, he said they will use alternative transportation like boats.

“For example Pulau Banggi, we will get the state Health Department’s assistance as they have the ambulance boat. I hope that Borneo Sinarmas will be able to expand their fleet and include boats in the future,” he said.

Under the MoU, Borneo Sinarmas undertakes the role as implementer of the free medical check-up and manage the logistics as well as personnel.

Borneo Sinarmas is made up of two Sabah-based companies namely Borneo Medic and Sinarmas Medic.

Under the program, it will provide 10 types of check-up including liver function, renal function, tumor marker and lipid, through blood test, urine test and PCR.

Medical officers and doctors would then explain to the patients about the results and follow-up action to be taken.

Last week, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said that the State Government will provide free medical check-up for the people in the state.

“The State Cabinet has agreed to implement the service under the purview of the Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Ministry. Initially, it will be implemented in 10 districts,” said Hajiji during the Chief Minister’s Department post-cabinet meeting at Menara Kinabalu

This will be via mobile service using a special van equipped with sophisticated medical equipment to reach the rural areas, he said.