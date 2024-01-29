Gambling call centres raided in Penampang

KOTA KINABALU (Jan 29): Police raided four illegal gambling call centres and busted a cryptocurrency scam syndicate in Penampang and arrested 23 suspects.

District police chief Superintendent Sammy Newton said a police team raided the illegal gambling call centres at a commercial centre building in Penampang on January 24.

He said 11 people suspected to be involved in gambling activities around the district, were arrested. They comprised seven men and four women, with five of them Malaysians while the rest are foreigners.

Sammy said all of the suspects tested negative for drugs and did not have criminal records.

“Further investigations found that on the eighth floor of this building were four gambling calling centres that were equipped with gambling equipment.

“It is believed that these call centres have been earning around RM2 million a month from their illegal activities.

“Police also seized 33 smartphones, 27 monitors, 19 CPUs, three laptops and other peripherals during the operation.

“This case is investigated under Section 4B(a) of the Betting Act 1953, which provides for a fine up to RM100,000 for each gambling machine and a jail term of up to five years upon conviction,” he said at a press conference on Monday.

Sammy said police acting on information also raided the ninth floor of the same commercial centre in Penampang on the same day, and apprehended 12 individuals.

He said the eight women and four men who are all locals, were working as customer service for a cryptocurrency scam website believed to involve foreign patrons.

“Police also seized 11 computers, 22 monitors, two laptops, 11 smartphones, and other peripherals during the raid.

“This case is investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to 10 years jail term and whippings upon conviction,” he said.

In the third case, police apprehended two local men and a foreign woman in two separate raids and seized 6.4 kilogrammes of syabu with an estimated value of RM284,250 as well as 24.36 grammes of ganja alongside 38.22 grammes of syabu worth around RM7,900 total.

Acting on information, police apprehended a 35-year-old local man in a Perodua Bezza who is suspected to be involved in drug trafficking, around 1.30pm on January 24 in Kampung Nambazan, Penampang.

Police found a brown paper in the suspect’s bag which contained a plastic packet of what is believed to contain 38.22 grammes of syabu and five plastic packets believed to contain 24.36 grammes of ganja.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect was working as a dealer and storekeeper with another partner in crime.

“The suspect had also revealed the location of where the drugs were hidden before they were distributed around Luyang,” he said.

Acting on the tip-off, the following day, a team led by the suspect to a condominium unit along Jalan Damai here around 3.20pm. A man inside the unit prevented the team from going in by pushing against the door.

He said after the team managed to get inside, the 31-year-old man tried to escape but was apprehended. A 33-year-old foreign woman in the living room was also detained.

“Further investigations found a compartment in a closet containing six plastic packets and two transparent plastic packets believed to contain syabu with an estimated total weight of 6,431.19 grammes.

“Police also seized a Perodua Kelisa and a Nissan Fairlady in the operation. All the suspects tested positive for drugs – the 35-year-old man for cannabis, 31-year-old man for ketamine and meth, and the 33-year-old foreign woman for ketamine.

“The Kampung Nambazan case is investigated under Section 39A(2), Section 39A(1) and Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, in which Section 39A(2) provides for lifetime imprisonment or up to five years jail and a minimum of six whippings.

“As for the Jalan Damai case, it is investigated under Section 39B and Section 15(1)(a) of the same Act, in which Section 39B provides for a death sentence upon conviction,” he said.

Sammy said police also busted a motorcycle theft gang known as “Jun Jun Group” after arresting three of its members believed to be involved in motorcycle theft cases around Putatan and Penampang.

He said at around 6.30am on December 26 last year, a team raided a house at Taman Ketiau along Jalan Tembovo, Ketiau, Putatan, and apprehended three men aged 19 to 23.

Sammy said all three suspects are locals, and a drug test found two of them positive for syabu, while one of them had prior criminal records.

He said the suspects are believed to be involved in four motorcycle theft cases around Putatan, and further investigations revealed they might also be involved in three more motorcycle theft cases around Penampang.

He said the team seized three motorcycles in the raid, namely Ateva RX110, Yamaha 115Z, and Yamaha 135LC, estimated to worth a total of RM30,000, while efforts are underway to locate the other stolen motorcycles.

“With the arrest of these three suspects, police have solved five cases of motorcycle theft around Penampang,” he said.

Sammy also said police had reduced the number of cable theft cases around the district with the arrest of three individuals.