Govt’s support for businesses all-encompassing, says Awang Tengah

MIRI (Jan 29): The Sarawak government is committed to supporting businesses in the state inclusive of all ethnicities, sectors and ecosystem, says Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

Awang Tengah highlighted the entrepreneurs’ role in propelling the state towards its vision to become a high income, developed state by 2030.

“We acknowledge local businesses’ efforts in expediting economic development, including members of the Miri Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS Miri) who are involved in diverse sectors.

“With nearly 450 active, registered members; we are proud to see them demonstrating sincere commitment towards developing a business community within the chamber,” he said in a speech at the handover ceremony of machinery by the state government to DUBS here, yesterday.

Awang Tengah’s speech was read by Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Dr Ripin Lamat, who represented the Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment at the event.

Through his ministry, Awang Tengah said various initiatives had been implemented to ensure the sustainability of the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Sarawak such as the collaboration with the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and Agrobank for the implementation of the Small and Medium Industry Loan Scheme (SPIKS).

This initiative, he added, had provided financial access to Bumiputera entrepreneurs where they could secure loans of up to RM250,000 for business capital, premise renovation, and equipment purchases.

“Additionally, the Go Digital Programme provides assistance in the form of equipment grants of up to RM10,000 for the purchase of hardware and software to enable the entrepreneurs expand their businesses through digital platforms.

“My ministry is also tasked by the Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to implement the BizFund this year,” he said, adding that the Premier has recently announced an additional RM20 million to be injected into the fund.

For the record, BizFund is a programme under the state Ministry for International Trade, Industry and Investment that provides assistance for chambers and associations.

Awang Tengah also commended the chamber for their commitment in providing entrepreneurial skills training for its members.

DUBS Miri chairman Hafidz Rohani was present at the event to witness the handover ceremony of two excavators and a backhoe to DUBS.