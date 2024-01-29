Irate housemate kicks family out of house in Miri

MIRI (Jan 29): A family with two small children was kicked out of a house in Senadin/Pujut 8B here late Saturday, following a disagreement with a housemate.

The local neighbourhood committee (KRT) patrol team came across the family at 9.30pm, walking through the bushes carrying their belongings.

The patrollers were informed that the family was heading towards Tudan.

“They said they had been kicked out by their housemate and were looking for a way to return home in Tudan.

“The head of the family also admitted to taking drugs,” said the KRT Miri head Malateh Mahmud in a statement issued on Sunday.

He said the family had been staying at a friend’s house for a while, before they had a disagreement that led to them being kicked out.