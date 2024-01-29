IRJ to host mobile journalism workshop March 9 to 10

SIBU (Jan 29): Institute of Rejang Journalists (IRJ) will hold a Mobile Journalism Workshop 2024 on March 9-10 at Kingwood Hotel here.

Organising chairman Jane Moh said the workshop is aimed at providing a platform for the people, including members of the media, content creators or aspiring content creators, and students to learn basic and effective visual storytelling skills.

“We have invited two media trainers from Singapore to teach on creative writing and journalism.

“They are former Channel News Asia executive producer Augustine Anthuvan, and Mediacorp senior editor and senior producer of Chinese current affairs Ng Lian Cheong,” she told a press conference.

Augustine will conduct the training in English, while Ng in Chinese.

Also invited, said Moh, is film director Dexter Anthony to impart his knowledge on video shooting and video editing.

The event is supported by Business Event Sarawak, and is organised in collaboration with Sibu Journalists Association.

“At the end of the training, participants will go around Sibu town to film and edit their videos. They need to come up with two-minute video on the story they intend to present,” said Moh.

Registration for the workshop is open now until March 8. Scan the QR code at https://borneoplux.com/mobile-journalism-workshop-2024/ to register.