Kapit Chiang Chuan group receives RM25,000 in government grants

KAPIT (Jan 29): The Kapit Chiang Chuan Association (KCCA) has received RM25,000 in government grants, meant for the group to run its activities this year.

This was announced during its annual pre-Chinese New Year dinner at Kapit Civic Centre last Sunday, which hosted 440 guests.

Of the allocations, RM10,000 was from federal Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi; another RM10,000 from Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) and Bukit Goram assemblyman Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat; and RM5,000 from Baleh assemblyman Nicholas Kudi Jantai.

Representing Nanta at the event was political secretary to the ministry Ambrose Abong Bugek, while Bukit Goram service centre official James Sandak and a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak Susan Clement came on behalf of Jamit and Nicholas, respectively.

In his remarks, the pre-CNY dinner organising chairman Soon Peng Hai hailed the event as a platform for the association to foster closer ties with the local elected people’s representatives, local heads of government departments and agencies, local community leaders and leaders of other local non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

“I wish that this Year of Dragon would bring success to all of you, along with good health and longevity,” he said.

In his speech, Abong hailed the Chinese New Year celebration as one highlighting the spirit of ‘segulai sejalai’ (together as one).

“This is also true to other festivities like Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Gawai Dayak and Christmas, where we uphold respect for and acceptance of each other’s beliefs and culture,” he remarked.

Meanwhile, Susan commended Kapit Chiang Chuan Association for holding the event meant to fortify the relationship of its members.

She also stressed about the importance of preserving unity in diversity.

“Despite the many challenges in the past, including the Covid-19 pandemic, all communities must rise in facing the future together.

“Now it is still considered as the beginning of the year, and thus, it should be a time for us to reflect what we have achieved and accomplished in the past year,” she said in her short speech for the event.