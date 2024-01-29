Local fashion icon Jiman Casablancas dies of heart failure

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 29): Fashion icon and public relations adviser Jiman Casablancas died on Sunday evening due to heart failure.

News of his death was confirmed by actress Nabila Huda, Utusan reported.

“It is with great sadness to inform you that we lost a friend, brother and the lovely Mohd Nizam Khamis or more popularly known as Jiman Casablancas.”

Besides Nabila, Jiman was also the fashion adviser for Datuk Amy Search.

His body will be buried at the Tanah Perkuburan Islam, Kampung Batu, Jalan Ipoh.

Meanwhile, Astro reported that Jiman was among the individuals who regularly grace the stage of local fashion scenes and was famous for his punk aesthetic and avant-garde style.

The former lawyer, who graduated from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, was also the communications director for Tarik Jeans, chief editor of portal Common Affairs and the founder of JCPR.

As a public relations adviser, Jiman had collaborated with local designers such as Zakwan Anuar, Pearly Wong, Fern Chua and Nusantara Denims.

He was also listed as among the 100 most influential individuals in Malaysia by GetCraft. — Malay Mail