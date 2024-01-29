Longhouse folks join Bomba programme to boost fire safety knowledge

BINTULU (Jan 29): Twenty residents from the 12-door Rumah Sulong Gait at KM52, Jalan Bintulu-Miri took part in a fire point programme organised by the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) on Saturday.

Samalaju fire station chief Hashim Norshidi said the programme was aimed at imparting fire safety knowledge and awareness among the longhouse community.

The programme ran from 8.30am to 10.30am.

“Among the activities conducted were a fire safety talk, fire extinguisher demonstration, kitchen fire demonstration, handing over of fire prevention booklets, and presentation of fire extinguishers by Sakura Ferroalloy Sdn Bhd,” he said.

Hashim said the programme went smoothly and hoped the residents would benefit from the activities and be more responsive to fire emergencies.