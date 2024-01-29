MAHB donates school supplies to 150 students from SK Tabuan Jaya

KUCHING (Jan 29): Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB) as part of its corporate social responsibility programme, ‘MYAirportCARES Ceria Kembali ke Sekolah’, contributed school supplies to 150 primary school students from SK Tabuan Jaya Kuching today.

The donation, amounting to nearly RM90,000, was symbolically distributed to the Primary 1 to Primary 6 students at Aeon Mall. Each student received school supplies valued at RM300, long with a smartcard loaded with RM300 for purchasing books or canteen food.

The event was officiated by MAHB chairman Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali and was attended by Malaysia Airports management and staff as well as SK Tabuan Jaya teachers.

Recipients were chosen based on criteria set by MAHB in collaboration with the MyKasih Foundation and focused on students from the B40 category.

In a statement, Zainun said this programme aligns with its ‘MYAirportCARES: Community and Youth Empowerment through Education’ initiative.

“This programme seeks to alleviate the financial burden on parents while boosting students’ enthusiasm for learning by ensuring they have the necessary supplies and a conducive learning environment.

“As a government-linked organisation, we are committed to sustaining and expanding such initiatives in the future,” she said.

She added that since 2018, this initiative has benefitted over 3,000 primary school students from the B40 group and has positively impacted over 39 selected schools in proximity to airports operated by MAHB.

Also present were MyKasih Foundation deputy chairman Jeff Perrera, MAHB Corporate Communications general manager Shukreen Ma, Kuching International Airport manager Jun Iskandar Murshidi and SK Tabuan Jaya headmaster Mustapha Imbun.