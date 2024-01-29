MAHB holds luncheon with Kuching media

KUCHING (Jan 29): Several Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (Malaysia Airport) senior officers led by its Communication and Corporate General Manager Shukreen Ma hosted a lunch gathering for members of the local media at a hotel here today.

The programme was aimed at fostering a closer relationship between Malaysia Airport and local media.

Also present was Kuching Division Journalist Association (KDJA) president Ronnie Teo and Kuching International Airport (KIA) senior manager Jun Iskandar Murshidi.

Shukreen said Malaysia Airports would also be holding its board meeting here tomorrow.

After the lunch with the media, MAHB held a corporate social responsibility (CSR) back-to-school programme called ‘MYAirportCARES Ceria Kembali ke Sekolah’ at Aeon Mall here, where a total of 150 primary school students from SK Tabuan Jaya received a smart card for the purchase of school accessories like bags and canteen food effective March.