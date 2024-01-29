Man in Kuching fined RM2,800 for buying illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (Jan 29): A man was fined RM2,800 in default two months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to purchasing illegal lottery tickets last week.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi convicted Jais Barham, 52, who was charged under Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

Jais had committed the offence at a 24-hour eatery in Jalan Bandar Baru Semariang at around 1.25pm on Jan 25, 2024.

Based on the facts of the case, police who conducted Ops Dadu arrested Jais at the eatery on suspicion of being involved in illegal lottery.

The police also seized a piece of paper with lottery letters and numbers written on it, along with RM20 cash.

Investigations later confirmed that the case items were used for purchasing illegal lottery tickets.

Insp Ammarsoffi Yusoff prosecuted in the case, while Jais was unrepresented by counsel.