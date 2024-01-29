MetMalaysia: Continuous rain expected in several divisions across S’wak from tomorrow until Wednesday

KUCHING (Jan 29): Continuous rain is expected to occur in several divisions across Sarawak from tomorrow until Wednesday, according to the Meteorological Department of Malaysia (MetMalaysia).

In a notice issued on its website yesterday, MetMalaysia said the mentioned weather condition can be expected in Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu and Mukah.

“Continuous rain is expected to occur over the states of Sarawak: Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong), Sibu (Sibu) and Mukah (Tanjung Manis, Daro and Matu) within the period of Tuesday, Jan 30 until Wednesday, Jan 31,” warned MetMalaysia.